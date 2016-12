FRIENDS and family of a man who died from stomach cancer raised £10,000 for Bluebell Wood in his memory.

Steve Fennell’s loved ones arranged a 100-mile bike ride, football match and musical entertainment in honour of the 56-year-old.

Friend Pete Lawes said: “We’ve already started planning a Fenn’s Fest event for 2017.”

Melanie Rose, community fundraiser at the North Anston children’s hospice, added: “I’m sure Steve would be extremely proud of what his friends and family have achieved.”