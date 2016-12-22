Pupils host banquet

This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.
Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay
YEAR 1 and 2 children from Anston Greenlands Primary School held their own medieval banquet as a culmination of a project.
Parents were treated to entertainment by jesters, acrobats, poets, dancers and jugglers while they enjoyed their feast.
