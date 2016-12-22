Van driver injured in cash container robbery

A SECURITY van driver was attacked and pushed to the ground by a robber who made off with around £25,000 from a container he was delivering to a bank.

The 41-year-old was delivering to the HSBC at the Tanyard, Wickersley, at around 10.15am on Wednesday when he was robbed.

Police said a man approached him, assaulted him, pushed him to the ground and fled in a Ford van.

Officers said they had recovered the van and cashbox and the security van driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 332 of December 21.