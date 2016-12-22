This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Schoolchildren bring festive cheer to elderly Rotherham patients

Published date: 22 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


RDaSH modern matron Andrea Cain (right), Fr Andy Graydon (second from right), Rotherham Care group director Dianne Graham (left back) and re-enablement support worker Nicola Gill (third from left) are pictured with RDaSH staff and children from St Mary’s C

A PRIMARY school choir offered up some festive cheer when they sang to elderly people.

Youngsters in the St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Choir visited patients at The Woodlands in Moorgate.

They sang to patients receiving care for mental health problems, including dementia.

The carol service was led by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) chaplain Fr Andy Graydon.

RDaSH modern matron Andrea Cain said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the children and staff from St Mary’s for visiting us. 

“They sang beautifully, and our patients are still talking about what a wonderful time they had.”


