Schoolchildren bring festive cheer to elderly Rotherham patients

A PRIMARY school choir offered up some festive cheer when they sang to elderly people.

Youngsters in the St Mary’s Catholic Primary School Choir visited patients at The Woodlands in Moorgate.

They sang to patients receiving care for mental health problems, including dementia.

The carol service was led by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) chaplain Fr Andy Graydon.

RDaSH modern matron Andrea Cain said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the children and staff from St Mary’s for visiting us.

“They sang beautifully, and our patients are still talking about what a wonderful time they had.”