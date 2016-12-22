Millers spread Christmas cheer at hospice and hospital

MILLERS players took time out from their on-pitch struggles to spread a little Christmas cheer for hospital and hospice kids.

The red-and-white team-mates visited the children’s ward at Rotherham Hospital on Thursday.

They also dropped by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to pose for photos, sign autographs and hand out gifts.

Club captain Lee Frecklington, who was part of the squad that visited Bluebell Wood, said he and his teammates were honoured to have been invited to spend time with the patients.

“I would like to say thank you to the staff and children at both Rotherham Hospital and Bluebell Wood for inviting us to spend time with them at this special time of year.

“I speak on behalf of all the Rotherham United squad when I say that we were both honoured and humbled to meet all the people on the wards, from the nurses to the children.

“We hope our presence provided some festive cheer for a special group of people, whilst I cannot stress enough the good work being done by all the staff at the hospital and hospice.

“It does put things into perspective about how lucky we are, especially at this time of year.”

Rotherham United’s head of community Jamie Noble said he was pleased to continue the relationship with both the hospital and the hospice, which he believes are fantastic causes in the local area.

“The players understand that we are a family-oriented club and insisted on setting aside some money to try and bring some Christmas cheer to the children,” he said.

“In addition to that, Paul Warne was keen to stress the importance of these visits as soon as he took up the caretaker reins and he has been fully supportive in setting aside time for the players to visit.

“I would like to thank everyone involved at both the hospital and hospice who do a tremendous job and were incredibly helpful on the day.”

During their visit to Bluebell Wood, the team also presented a cheque for £2,000, while Rotherham United Community Sport Trust representatives handed over £108.72 raised by a Christmas Jumper Day.

Anna Gott, Bluebell Wood community fundraiser, said: "It means so much to us that the players from Rotherham United could take time out of their busy schedule to give our children an early Christmas at the hospice.

“For some of the families we support, this could be their last Christmas together, so we are so grateful to Rotherham United for helping them create some very special memories that they can treasure forever.”