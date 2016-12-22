Police name murder victim as two released from investigation

A MAN who was found dead at his home last weekend has been named as Steven Fretwell.

Mr Fretwell (47) was found at his home on Kingswood Avenue, Laughton-en-le-Morthen, on Sunday, December 18.

Three men - aged 33, 22 and 23 - were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation during week.

The 33-year-old man remains in custody but the 22-year-old and 23-year-old have been released from the investigation.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Fretwell had died from multiple injuries.

A police spokesperson said the investigation into Mr Fretwell’s death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 781 of December 18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.