Introducing Gordon the kitten ...

MEET Gorgeous Gordon, the two-day-old kitten rescued by an animal charity in an attempt to save his life.

This teeny tiny kit was saved after the mother cat rejected him and he wasn’t getting the vital feeds he needed.

Staff at Rotherham-based Rain Rescue have named their new arrival Gordon.

Lauren Sanderson, the charity’s deputy manager, said: “After being contacted by a desperate member of the public asking if we could help, we took Gordon into our care.

“He is now in a foster home with one of the team receiving round the clock nursing and hand feeding.

“He’s very small for his age and although he is feeding well, he’s not out of the woods yet. “

Gordon’s plight has gone viral on Facebook with more than 50,000 people seeing the post of his arrival into the rescue and viewing daily updates on his progress.

Over the last year Rain Rescue have cared for 460 abandoned and neglected dogs and cats, taking in those most vulnerable like cats and kittens abandoned on the streets and dogs due to be put to sleep in the local authority stray kennels.

The charity is appealing for donations via cash or cheques to Rain Rescue, Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ or by texting the word “RAIN04 £1/2/3/4/5/10” to 70070.