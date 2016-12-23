Town centre living key to revamp plans

ROTHERHAM town centre has capacity for 2,000 new properties, according to council bosses desperate to attract investment.

They want to see more people living there as part of wider plans to make the place more vibrant and successful through leisure and retail.

But NONE of the 663 homes built in the borough last year were in the town centre, so Rotherham Borough Council plans to step in.

Tom Bell, interim assistant director of housing, said: “Left to its own devices, the private sector will not deliver the new housing required to regenerate Rotherham. The council therefore has a key role to play in making this happen.

“Developers are not currently taking up the opportunity to deliver new homes in the town centre due to non-viability.

“Going forward, the challenge will be to close the viability gap via innovative financing and delivery arrangements.”

Twelve sites have been identified which could deliver 1,000 homes in the next few years, the council has said. Design architects Coda are drawing up sketches on three sites owned by RMBC.

An online survey has been launched asking for people’s views on housing in the town centre.

A similar questionnaire in 2012 found only 12 per cent of residents would consider living there.

Mr Bell said: “Several improvements have been made in recent years including new municipal offices, leisure centre and football stadium, upgrading of the train station and regeneration of the High Street.

“The provision of cultural and leisure facilities, including restaurants, bars and a cinema, will attract people to live in Rotherham.

“But we must also establish new communities in the town centre and to this end, a town centre residential new build programme is being developed.”

Cllr Dominic Beck, Cabinet member for housing, said: “We are interested in hearing from anyone who would consider town centre living now or at a later stage, including young people currently living with family.

“We want as many people as possible to be part of these ambitious plans so this is your opportunity to tell us what you think the future homes at the heart of town centre should be like.

“We are determined to transform the town centre and want to ensure that we have the right type and mix of housing to meet the needs of our residents.”

The council submitted a bid for cash from the Government’s Starter Homes programme.

Another bid will be made under the £18 million national fund for large sites announced last month by housing minister Gavin Barwell.

The survey can be found at www.rotherham.gov.uk/homes.