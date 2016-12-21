Tributes paid as Millers strike ace dies

FORMER Millers star Albert Bennett has died, aged 72.

Bennett, the only Miller ever to achieve England U23 honours while playing for his home-town club, was one of the club's most successful strikers, having broken into the team in 1961.

The scored 23 goals from just 29 appearances in his first full season and rattled in another 16 from 36 outings the following year.

That was enough to attract the attention of the top clubs and he joined big guns Newcastle for £27,000 in July, 1965.

He became a fans' favourite at St. James' Park but never recovered fully from a cartilage injury and that led to his move to Norwich, where his career came to a premature end.

Millers' interim assistant boss John Breckin paid a tribute on behalf of the club.

He said: “When I was a supporter as a youngster Albert was part of the side that I really worshipped. Supporters of a certain age will always tell you about that forward line of Albert, Barry Lyons, Ian Butler, Ken Houghton and Frank Casper – it was a privilege to watch them play, they were my heroes.

“His record in front of goal speaks for itself. Anyone with that kind of record in the modern day would have played many times for the full England side. If it wasn’t for his injuries I am sure he would have achieved full England honours, he really was top drawer. In terms of Rotherham strikers, he is right up there at the top with the very best.

“It is very sad to hear the news today. He was a great bloke; I can only imagine that he would have been fantastic in the dressing room as a player. I would like to send my deepest condolences to Albert’s family and friends at this time.”