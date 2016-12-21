This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Close
Family Announcements

Road closed after police incident

Published date: 21 December 2016 | Published by: Sam Cooper


EMERGENCY services have closed a road after a car crashed into railings.

Police have closed Sandygate, Wath, following the incident near St Pius Catholic High School.

More details here.


You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.