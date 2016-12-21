Third man arrested in Laughton murder case

A THIRD man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation.

Detectives investigating the death of a 47-year-old man in Laughton en le Morthen made the third arrest.

The man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody being questioned by officers.

On Sunday, police were called to a property in Kingswood Avenue where the body of a man was discovered.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday concluded that the man died from multiple injuries.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 781 of December 18.”