Did you speak to alleged burglar?

A BLONDE woman is being sought by police investigating a burglary, car theft and collision.

Police believe that the woman may have spoken with the person suspected of committing the offences.

As reported previously, a property in Piccadilly Road, Swinton was burgled, in the early hours of December 6.

A number of electrical items and the keys to a black Vauxhall Zafira parked on the drive were taken.

At around 6.40am that morning, there was a report of a collision involving the Zafira in Kilnhurst Road, between Kilnhurst and Rawmarsh, in which the vehicle and a lamppost were badly damaged.

The Zafira is believed to have left the scene and around 15 minutes later, at 6.55am, officers found the vehicle abandoned in the middle of Blyth Avenue, Rawmarsh.

A man wearing a red and black jacket carrying several bags was seen in the Dale Road area shortly after the Zafira was abandoned.

Police believe the suspect who fled the vehicle may have spoken to a blonde woman who witnesses report was jogging through the area at the time of the collision.

She is described as being white, aged between 30 and 40 years of age and was wearing dark jogging bottoms.

The woman, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 119 of December 6.