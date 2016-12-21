Wind warning for Christmas - and it's not what you're thinking

FORECASTERS have issued a wind warning for the Christmas weekend – and it’s nothing to do with sprouts.

The Met Office has warned of gusts of up to 60 mph as Storm Barbara sweeps in for the festive season.

A yellow “be aware” warning has been issued, which is valid from 9am on Friday until midnight on Christmas Day.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A further spell of very strong southwesterly winds is expected on Christmas Day (Sunday). Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely to occur quite widely, including to the east of high ground.

“Be aware of the potential for disruption to holiday travel plans (for example restrictions on bridges and delays to ferry services). Other impacts may include disruption to power supplies.”