TWO men arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody this morning (Wednesday).

The men, aged 22 and 23, were arrested following the discovery of a man’s body on Sunday at a property on Kingswood Avenue in Laughton en le Morthen.

On gaining entry to the property, police discovered the body of a 47-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 781 of December 18.