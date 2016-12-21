Mum's thanks for support for brave Paige

BRAVE Paige Patching returned to school to join in with a non-uniform and Christmas jumper day which brought in more than £2,000 for an appeal founded to support her.



The 17-year-old, who suffered from multiple sclerosis and has been confined to hospital for ten months, was delighted to be back in the classroom at Wickersley School on Friday.



Students chipped in to back a fund founded to help mum Nicky Johnson find the money to cover the cost of specialist equipment and care needed to bring her daughter home.



The Advertiser told on the front page last week how Nicky, of Wickersley, was undergoing training in a bid to get the go-ahead to bring Paige home from Sheffield Children’s Hospital for good.



And a delighted Nicky said she and her family had been “overwhelmed” by the response, with £2,200 raised by the school and more than £2,000 already donated online.



“It’s just all unbelievable and I did not expect such an amazing response,” she said.



Since our story on Friday, more than £600 has been pledged through a Crowdfunding page, including £400 from maintenance firm Mears.



You can make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportingNicky.