Can you do better than our Millers Christmas starting XI?

HO ho ho, merry Christmas!

Do you remember our Hallowe'en Millers starting XI? Oh how you tittered as you read through the scary and spooky word play on current players' names.

Well, you're in luck, as we bring you a festive line-up. This one took a while, but we managed to get a Christmas name for (just about) everyone in the squad!

From defenders such as Joe Ho Ho Mattock and Richard Pud to skipper Holee Frecklington and Joe Noel, there's a pun around every corner!

There's an alcohol related theme with our attacking players (which could form the base of a boozy starting XI around the New Year) With Bucks Fizzy Brown playing just behind Sherry Yates.

Led by interim boss Paul Well-Worn Christmas Jumper and his assistant John Deckin and playing their home matches at the Fairytale of New York Stadium, this festive XI are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

There’s a festive feeling to the rest of the squad too, with Jon Taylor Made Gift, Christmas Cake Forster-Caskey, Jonson Hark Harris, Aimen Bell-Band-Aid, Deck-ster Blackstocking, Goodwill Vaulks and Lee Hamper making up the bench.

Honourable mentions go to: Turkey Broadfoot, Grog Halford, Bellvin Wilson, Anthony Can't Afforde Christmas, St Stephen Kelly, Peter Odemsingie and Dominic Bauble.

So what do you make to our team? Can you think of any better Christmas puns? (It shouldn’t be too difficult).