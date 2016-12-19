White Christmas in April at Rotherham Civic Theatre

AN AMATEUR theatre group loves Christmas so much that they are performing the well-known classic White Christmas in April.

The Rotherham Civic Theatre will host Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society’s next production in the spring.

As people who have seen the film will know, the film was given its title as it contains one of the best known Christmas song of all time — White Christmas. The spectacular stage musical of Bing Crosby’s classic 1954 movie is packed with classic Irving Berlin hits such as Blue Skies, Happy Holiday, Sisters, Snow and the famous title track.

The show will hit Rotherham Civic Theatre between the April 4 and 8.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £12 for concessions with a promotion on the Tuesday — £10 for all tickets.

You can get yours by calling the theatres box office on 01709 823621 or visiting www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.