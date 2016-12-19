Record deal joy for The Sherlocks

A BAND of former Rotherham students has landed a record deal with one of the UK’s biggest labels.



Bolton on Dearne’s The Sherlocks, who have built up an impressive following over the past five years, announced on Monday that they had signed with Infectious Music, a section of international giant BMG.



Singer Kiaran Crook tweeted: “Pleased to announce we have finally signed a record deal to @Infectious_uk @bmguk.



“Big things lined up for 2017, this is just the start.”



Infectious is the indie label bought by BMG Chrysalis UK two years ago with a roster featuring The Temper Trap, Alt-J, Bloc Party and White Lies.



Former Wath Comprehensive students Brandon and Kiaran Crook and ex-St Pius pupils Andy and Josh Davidson formed The Sherlocks when they were still at school but have since embarked on a successful surge into the music business, with a several singles and a headlining UK tour under their belt.