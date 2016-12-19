This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

MATCHDAY CENTRE: Full round-up from South Yorkshire derby

Published date: 19 December 2016 | Published by: Joe Cawthorn


ROTHERHAM United fell to a late 1-0 defeat at the hands of South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The result leaves Paul Warne's men 12 points from safety at the foot of the Championship table.

Here is all the reaction to the weekend's action.

