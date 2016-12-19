MATCHDAY CENTRE: Our player ratings from the South Yorkshire derby

ROTHERHAM United fell to a late 1-0 defeat at the hands of South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Steven Fletcher netted from the spot in injury time at the end of the game after Millers defender Richard Wood was shown red for a challenge on Owls forward Lucas Joao in the area.

Earlier in the game the Millers had a goal ruled out when referee Tim Robinson blew for a foul as Tom Adeyemi headed in Joe Newell's free kick.

The result leaves Paul Warne's men 12 points from safety at the foot of the Championship table.

Here, the Advertiser's Millers reporter David Beddows gives his player ratings from Hillsborough:

MILLERS

Lewis Price 6, Darnell Fisher 7, Joe Mattock 7, Richard Wood 8, Aimen Belaid 7, Tom Adeyemi 8, Lee Frecklington 7, Anthony Forde 6, Peter Odemwingie 6, Joe Newell 7, Danny Ward 6

Subs: Dexter Blackstock for Odemwingie (60) 6. Not used: Laurence Bilboe, Stephen Kelly, Will Vaulks, Jon Taylor, Dominic Ball, Jerry Yates

WEDNESDAY

Kieren Westwood 6, Liam Palmer 6, Daniel Pudil 6, Tom Lees 7, Glenn Loovens 7, Sam Hutchinson 8, Kieran Lee 6, Lucas Joao 6, Almen Abdi 6, Adam Reach 6, Steven Fletcher 7

Subs: Ross Wallace for Abdi (34) 7, David Jones for Lee (46) 6, Atdhe Nuhui for Pudil (61) 5. Not used: Joe Wildsmith, Modou Sougou, Vincent Sasso, George Hirst