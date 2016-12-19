MATCHDAY CENTRE: Image gallery from Hillsborough clash

WAS it or wasn't it? That is the question that has divided Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday fans since the final whistle was blown on a tightly contested South Yorkshire derby on Saturday evening.

Was it or wasn't it a perfectly good goal that Tom Adeyemi had chalked off by referee Tim Robinson in the first half? The man in the middle was seemingly the only person inside Hillsborough to have noticed an infringement of some sort, before Adeyemi nodded in Joe Newell's free kick.

Was it or wasn't it a clear cut penalty that the Owls netted the only goal of the game from in the dying embers of the match? Some say there was slight contact and Wednesday's Portuguese forward Lucas Joao made the most of it, others think that it was a stone wall spot kick.

If you were there, or have seen the incidents back on TV, we want to know your thoughts.

Meanwhile, here's a gallery of images from the tight contest in which the Owls earned all three points courtesy of a Steven Fletcher penalty.

