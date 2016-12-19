MATCHDAY CENTRE: Warne proud despite late derby defeat

PAUL Warne admitted that defeat to Sheffield Wednesday cut deep with the players – and voiced dismay as the performance of referee Tim Robinson.

There were teary eyes in the away dressing after the Millers’ saw their lung-busting efforts undone just as they were on the verge of a morale-boosting point.

Mr Robinson’s controversial penalty decision and subsequent red card for Richard Wood followed a over-fussy 90 minutes from the West Sussex official, including ruling out Tom Adeyemi’s first-goal for an alledged infringement..

“I’ve never been in a game where there were so many free kicks, it was non-contact football for both teams,” said interim manager Warne.

“For the goal, I’ve watched it back numerous times and I cannot see where the foul is. That was hugely disappointing because it would have been nice to go in 1-0 up at half time.

“For the penalty, there is contact from Woody on the player but it is minimal contact. It was more a case of the player winning a penalty as opposed to Woody fouling him.

“It was a cruel way to lose. This game is a big deal for us and it was difficult for me because I go in the changing room afterwards and the players were all absolutely devastated.”

WARNE PATROLES THE TOUCHLINE

Warne’s self-confessed “guilt” at being the first Rotherham manager to lose at Hillsborough since 1981 was outweighed by his pride in his players.

“I will go home hugely proud,” he added. “They were like true warriors. Did we get any luck? No. Did they? Well they got a dubious penalty and we had a goal disallowed.

“They had a few shots which Lewis Price saved, but I can honestly say stood at the side of the pitch I was not stressed at all. I didn’t think we were going to concede."