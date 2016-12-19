Titans bow to powerhouse Munster

TITANS’ bowed out of the British and Irish Cup after a disappointing 34-3 defeat at Munster A.

The Irishmen eased to five tries at Clare’s Ennis Park, their second successive bonus point victory against Justin Burnell’s side and enough to earn a place in the knockout stages.

Munster A led 15-3 at half-time thanks to first half tries from Peter McCabe and Sam Arnold while Steve Crosbie added five points with the boot.

Titans’ only score came from a Caolan Ryan penalty.

Peter Malone’s powerful side pushed on in the second half with Gavin Coombes adding a third try on 45 minutes and Crosbie touching down for the bonus point try ten minutes later.

Munster A also added a fifth from Rory Burke in the 69th minute and Crosbie again converted.

Catch all the reaction — and why the B&I needs a massive overhaul — in this Friday’s Advertiser.