MATCH REPORT: Wood off in late derby defeat for Millers

A LATE penalty sentenced Rotherham United to a sickening defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough as they ended the match with ten men.

Interim manager Paul Warne’s side defended with organisation and concentration throughout and looked like holding their rivals to a stalemate until Lucas Joao went down close to goal in stoppage time.

Rotherham protested and Richard Wood was shown a straight red card before Steven Fletcher despatched the resulting spot kick.

Warne had restored skipper Lee Frecklington and Peter Odemingie to the starting 11 and saw his side expertly take the sting out of Wednesday for long periods.

In the first half Joao swiped at two half chances but the clearest fell at the other end when Wood put a glancing header straight at the grateful Keiren Westwood and Odemwingie planted a snap shot over.

The home team walked off to boos at half time, but not before an escape moments earlier when Tom Adeyemi’s header was chalked off for an alledged push.

Wednesday came out firing in the second half and Joao forced Darnell Fisher into a goalline clearance. Defending in numbers, again the Millers were able to smother their play-off chasing rivals and it made for a surprisingly quiet afternoon for goalkeeper Lewis Price continuing against his old club until the late drama.

It was Rotherham’s first league defeat at Hillsborough since 1981 and they remain 12 points from safety at the foot of the Championship.

Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Pudil (Nuhui 61), Lees, Loovens, Hutchinson, Lee (Jones 46), Jao, Abdi (Wallace 4), Reach, Fletcher

Millers: Price, Fisher, Mattock, Wood, Belaid, Adeyemi, Frecklington, Forde, Odemwingie (Blackstocik 69), Newell, Ward

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 27,242