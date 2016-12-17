DERBY DAY: Owls boss conscious of Millers threat

ROTHERHAM United travel to neighbours Sheffield Wednesday today a much stronger team than they were a few weeks ago.

That is the opinion of Owls manager Carlos Carvalhal who believes that the Millers have become a much sterner opposition since caretaker boss Paul Warne took over from Kenny Jackett just under three weeks ago.

And the Portuguese boss insists his side, who currently occupy seventh place in the Championship table, will have to be patient in their approach to breaking down a compact Rotherham team.

He said: “They are better now than in previous weeks.

“They are more compact and solid than in the past. That is the reality.

“It is a game we must play with patience but, at the same time, we must understand how they can do damage to us. We will try to block these kind of situations to stop them being a threat.”

The Owls beat fellow South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-0 in mid-week but Carvalhal believes the Millers will pose a different threat.

He added: “All the teams are dangerous in the competition. There are no easy games. We respect Rotherham. I don’t think the Rotherham game will be more easy than Barnsley.

“It will be the same difficulties but they will create different problems to Barnsley.”