DERBY DAY: Hamshaw focussed on Millers as he returns to Hillsborough

ROTHERHAM United first team coach Matt Hamshaw knows a thing or two about today’s opponents.

The 34-year-old came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, making his debut for the Owls in 2000 at the age of 18, before going on to make 89 appearances over four seasons and winning promotion from League One in 2005.

The winger was then released by the Owls and went on to play for Mansfield Town, Notts County and Stockport among others.

But the recently appointed Millers first team coach – from Rawmarsh – is possibly best remembered for his solo goal against Watford in a cup tie in 2001, where he ran the full length of the Hillsborough pitch before clipping home in front of the Kop.

And although he has fond memories of Hillsborough, the boyhood Millers fan is fully focussed on trying to bring three points back this side of the viaduct.

Hamshaw told the Advertiser: “Listen, I’d be looking forward to going back more if I could guarantee us three points.

“It’s a derby game and all form goes out of the window, both teams want to get three points. It isn’t Matt Hamshaw against Sheffield Wednesday and it isn’t Paul Warne against Sheffield Wednesday, we’ll be together and we want to get a win."

Hamshaw was promoted to first team duties from the youth set-up by former Rotherham boss Kenny Jackett and has kept his place in the coaching team under interim manager Paul Warne.

HAMSHAW WITH INTERIM MANAGER PAUL WARNE AT BURTON

“I’ve loved every minute of every game we’ve been involved in so far – Sheffield Wednesday have been in and around the play-off places so Saturday will be no different,” Hamshaw added.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go to Hillsborough and get a result. It won’t be easy, we know that, but the fans will be loud behind that goal on the far end and we’ll need every single one of them.”