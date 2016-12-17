DERBY DAY: Warne has no problem being the underdog

PAUL Warne is quite happy with Rotherham United's underdogs tag ahead of today's big match at Hillsborough.



The interim manager has overseen one victory and two defeats so far and a drastic upswing in form is needed if the Championship strugglers are to start reeling in the teams above.



What encourages Warne is the new-found positivity and determination in the squad — both good qualities to take into such a big game.

"If you are going by performances, we are in good form," he told the Advertiser.

"Sheffield Wednesday had a dodgy spell but they've picked up a bit lately so we go there as the underdogs and I'm more than happy to, that's fine with me.



"There's a lot of positivity around the place, there is some real belief in the group now.



"The lads are all fighting to be in the team and I've got more selection issues because I've got players coming back from injury.



"Of course we're looking at things we can improve on but what we can't improve on is the effort and determination they're giving for this great club."





