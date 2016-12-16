Belaid's belief in Millers caretaker boss

DEFENDER Aimen Belaid believes the man holding the fort at the New York Stadium can prize a little bit extra out of the players until the club appoints a permanent boss.

Warne is the fifth manager that the French-speaking Tunisian has worked with since he came to South Yorkshire in January.

Neil Redfearn signed him, Neil Warnock followed and Belaid saw Alan Stubbs and Kenny Jackett come and go while he got over injury and waited his chance.

Restored to the side by Paul Warne, the 27-year-old showed a great leap and quick feet in his comeback game against QPR last Saturday and whatever the immediate future holds for the stand-in boss, he says there is no doubt he can motivate.

“I'm not saying the gaffers before were good or bad. Everybody wanted to win, whether that be Alan Stubbs or Kenny Jackett. When they made their choices they believed in what they did so we cannot blame them,” he told the Advertiser.

“Warney is a nice guy, as everybody knows. We don't think about it but maybe it is inside us, when it's for him we fight a little bit more.”

Belaid is now over the groin injury which kept him on the sidelines for several months. He also believes the Millers can't afford to get too down about their position at the bottom of the Championship.

He added: “We are bottom of the league, that's the reality, we don't need to look to see where we are.

“We just have to fight and try to get the maximum points and see where we are later.”



