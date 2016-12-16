Warne in confident mood for Wednesday clash

CARETAKER boss Paul Warne believes Rotherham United can turn the form book upside down and upset fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.



Despite their excellent recent record at Hillsborough, the Millers will go into the big South Yorkshire derby as rank outsiders due to their struggles at the foot of the Championship.



But Warne is comfortable with the underdogs tag and believes his players have all the motivation they need to go out and get what would be a crucial win ahead of two vital festive six-pointers against Wigan and Burton.



CARETAKER WARNE WOULD LOVE THAT WINNING FEELING AGAINST OWLS

“Every game is a big one and this is obviously another level up,” he told the Advertiser. “We try to send them out as positive as we can and you can see that in the way we've started the last three matches. They go onto the pitch believing they can win football matches now, which is crucial.



“Any win is a great win and a local derby win adds a little bit more, even though it doesn't give you any extra points. It would give us a massive boost going into Christmas."



Forwards Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Danny Ward (wrist) are expected to be available after picking up injuries in Tuesday's defeat at Fulham. Goalkeeper Lee Camp is rated 50/50.

