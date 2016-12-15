Pupils from across Rotherham provide night of festive cheer

COLLEGE students joined school pupils from across the borough to perform a night of festive celebrations.



Rotherham College’s choir joined others from Redscope Primary, West Milton Primary, St Pius, St Mary’s Primary, Todwick Primary, Herringthorpe Primary, Aston Academy, Maltby Manor Academy and Wales Primary at a Christmas concert at Rotherham Minster on Wednesday, December 7.



The event was organised by the college and Rotherham Music.



Martyn Howells, strategic leader for Rotherham Music, said: “It was a fantastic event that brought together the community and showcased the talents of all the performers.”