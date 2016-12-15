Jack's the lad in Cast's popular panto

JACK will be climbing his beanstalk right up until the end of the year in Doncaster Cast Theatre’s panto.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the theatre until December 31 — and tickets are selling fast.

Playing the role of Princess Bette is Elizabeth Robin, who grew up in Doncaster, and Emma Swan, who grew up in Rotherham, is Jack.

Alongside the professional company, Jack and the Beanstalk also features a junior ensemble made up of young dancers.

Sheffield-born Matthew Bugg has co-written and directed the show.

He has written the last three Cast pantomimes with Tobias Oliver.

Mr Bugg said: “I’'m thrilled to be back at Cast to direct Jack and the Beanstalk. My family are all from Doncaster and I’m immensely proud to be working here.”

Tickets are available from the box office by calling 01302 303959 or visiting castindoncaster.com.

They cost £18.50 for adults or £15.50 for concessions, while a family of four ticket is £62, schools £10.50 each (pupils only), groups of ten-plus £15 each, and groups of 30-plus £14 each.