Poet Lemn holds children's workshop at theatre

Published date: 15 December 2016 | Published by: Antony Clay


Lemn Sissay.

POET Lemn Sissay has led a workshop to help children in care express how they feel.

The well-known broadcaster held the event with looked after young people at Doncaster’s Cast Theatre.

The workshop was in partnership with Doncaster Children’s Services Trust to help children in care express themselves and gain confidence.

Sarah Clough, Cast’s head of participation, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to work with an award-winning poet and broadcaster who is himself a care leaver with a unique story and a passionate advocate for children in care.”

Mr Sissay is associate artist at Southbank Centre, patron of The Letterbox Club and The Reader Organisation, ambassador for The Children’s Reading Fund, trustee of Forward Arts Foundation and inaugural trustee of World Book Night, as well as an honorary Doctor of Letters.


