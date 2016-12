TALES of the Round Table came to life as a school went back in time for its Christmas show.

Wickersley School’s festive treat was The Legend of King Arthur, featuring legendary castle Camelot, King Arthur’s knights, The Lady of the Lake, a muddled Merlin the magician, outrageous Dame Dover and even a prowling dragon.

Based on an original script by head of drama Adam Hart, the production ran for four nights and even featured a few live magic tricks.

The school’s 2017 panto will be Puss in Boots.