Driving whilst being over the limit can have a lasting effect, don’t do it!

TIS’ the season full of festivity, social gatherings and celebrations but Police are urging people to drink responsibly this Christmas and to think about the consequences caused by getting behind the wheel while being over the legal limit and the danger of driving the morning after the night before.



Last year 139 people were stopped and arrested throughout December. To prevent a further rise this year, Police will be out conducting patrols, offering advice and doing breath tests to identify offenders who are breaking the law and risking their own lives, lives of their passengers and other road users, by driving over the limit.



Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwood of the Joint Specialist Operation Team commented on the horrifying effects of drink driving: “The Christmas period is joyful time for all and although we do not want to stop anyone from enjoying themselves, we do want to make everyone aware of the dangers that can be caused by drink or drug driving.



“To target offenders who think they are above the law, officers will be out patrolling and conducting breath tests to identify offenders who are putting themselves and others in danger by driving or having taken drugs whilst over the limit.”



The campaign is built around four strands and over the coming weeks information will be released to provide advice on the different themes of alcohol related crimes: anti-social behaviour, drink driving, sexual offences and domestic abuse. The themes have been chosen as research suggests these crimes significantly increase during November and January, and the common trigger for this spike is alcohol, as more is consumed over the festive period.



If you would like to report anyone who is breaking the law by drink driving please call 999 in an emergency and 101 in a nonemergency. You can also make anonymous reports by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

