This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Close
Family Announcements

A right royal line-up with the Chuckle Brothers

Published date: 08 December 2016 | Published by: Michael Upton


Paul (left) and Barry (second right) with comics David Walliams and Joe Lycett.

CHARLES, Camilla and the Chuckle Brothers — talk about a right royal line-up.

Rotherham’s best-loved comedy duo came face-to-face with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Variety Performance on Tuesday night.

Older Chuckle brother Paul said the experience was “fabulous”.

As for the Chuckles’ appearance on the show at the Hammersmith Apollo — after which he tweeted a host of selfies with famous names — Paul said: “Blink and you might miss us but it was great fun to do.”

The Royal Variety Performance will be screened on ITV next Tuesday at 7.30pm.


You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Related Stories