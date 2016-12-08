A right royal line-up with the Chuckle Brothers

CHARLES, Camilla and the Chuckle Brothers — talk about a right royal line-up.



Rotherham’s best-loved comedy duo came face-to-face with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Variety Performance on Tuesday night.



Older Chuckle brother Paul said the experience was “fabulous”.



As for the Chuckles’ appearance on the show at the Hammersmith Apollo — after which he tweeted a host of selfies with famous names — Paul said: “Blink and you might miss us but it was great fun to do.”



The Royal Variety Performance will be screened on ITV next Tuesday at 7.30pm.