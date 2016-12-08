Young Rotherham artists asked to shape new nursing service

BUDDING young artists from Rotherham’s secondary schools are being asked to shape the identity of a new public health nursing service.



The new service, which will be run by The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, is being launched in April and aims to provide young people and families in Rotherham with more streamlined access to care.



To mark the launch of the service, the trust is inviting young people to use their creativity by creating a bright and eye-catching logo design.



Prizes up for grabs include Rotherham United match tickets, a graphic design experience day and tickets for next year’s X Factor tour at Sheffield Arena.



Tracy Armstrong, the trust’s deputy head of nursing, for children’s services, said: “Our new service will be a great benefit to children, families and young people of Rotherham.



“Services such as health visiting, school nursing and health promotion have been brought together to provide a seamless public health nursing service as opposed to multiple specialists, meaning people will now only need to see one public health nurse.



“The competition is a great way for young people to get involved with the service and find out what we will be providing.



“As a service for children, families and young people, we thought it only right that they have the opportunity to influence the identity of the service.



“The winner will not only get some fantastic prizes, they will also see their design used across all the service's communications including leaflets, online and on social media.”



The competition is being run until January 20 with both hand-drawn and computer generated images being accepted.



To find out more information visit www.therotherhamft.nhs.uk/0-19/ or speak to secondary school tutors.