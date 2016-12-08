Musicians provide alcohol-free ‘Lifeline’ for Rotherham

A HOST of musicians is lined up for an alcohol-free knees-up this weekend.



Lifeline Rotherham is putting on its latest Sunday Sound Clash at the Old Market Gallery from 7pm to 9pm this Sunday.



Performers include singer, guitarist and ukelele player Kayley Andrews, from Thrybergh, singer/guitarist Lewis Campbell, acoustic singer/songwriter Rachael Webster and rock singer/rapper Corey Pyper, with more acts set to sign up.



Lifeline is also organising an event for older people at its base at Carnson House on Moorgate to help tackle isolation and loneliness.



The event runs from 1pm and 4pm next Friday, December 16, and places can be booked on 01709 447700.