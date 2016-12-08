Millers hellp with student shoebox packing for homeless

STUDENTS packed 60 shoeboxes with winter essentials for homeless people after raising £695.



The Rotherham College youngsters, on Rotherham United Community Sports Trust’s National Citizen Service, held a sponsored “sit out” to experience life in the streets.



Packages given to Rush House, Shiloh and Lighthouse included hats, scarves, gloves, emergency blankets, chocolate, water, toiletries — and dog care items.



NCS assistant officer Dan Horsham said: “Participants decided the best way to raise money for the homeless would be to put themselves in their shoes for the day.



“They had nothing but cardboard boxes, some of which were used to make signs, sleeping bags and plastic cups to collect money.



“The response from the public was fantastic and with their kind donations, along with student sponsorship, the project raised an incredible £695, which enabled them to make up a fantastic 60 boxes.”