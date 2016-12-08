This website uses cookies to offer the best possible experience. By continuing to use the site you are agreeing to our usage of cookies. Find out more.

Millers hellp with student shoebox packing for homeless

Published date: 08 December 2016 | Published by: Admin


(left to right) are: Ben Winter, RUCST NCS assisstant officer; Nathan Thornhill, Shiloh guest; John McDonnell, chair of trustees; Carl Simpson, Shiloh guest and Dan Horsman, NCS assisstant officer

STUDENTS packed 60 shoeboxes with winter essentials for homeless people after raising £695.

The Rotherham College youngsters, on Rotherham United Community Sports Trust’s National Citizen Service, held a sponsored “sit out” to experience life in the streets.

Packages given to Rush House, Shiloh and Lighthouse included hats, scarves, gloves, emergency blankets, chocolate, water, toiletries — and dog care items.

NCS assistant officer Dan Horsham said: “Participants decided the best way to raise money for the homeless would be to put themselves in their shoes for the day.

“They had nothing but cardboard boxes, some of which were used to make signs, sleeping bags and plastic cups to collect money.

“The response from the public was fantastic and with their kind donations, along with student sponsorship, the project raised an incredible £695, which enabled them to make up a fantastic 60 boxes.”


