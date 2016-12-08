Pop-up festive shop run by Thurnscoe autism students

PEOPLE looking for a festive gift with a difference can grab a bargain thanks to a pop-up shop being run by youngsters with autism.



Students from Thurnscoe’s Robert Ogden School will hold the event at the Rainbow Centre, Houghton Road, on Tuesday, December 13.



Stalls will include a variety of arts and crafts, snacks and Christmas decorations.



Lorraine Dorman, school principal, said: “We’re so lucky to have hardworking students and a dynamic staff team who make wonderful things like the pop-up shops happen.



“The whole process, from creating the products to selling them at the shop, is designed to help our students develop confidence and life skills.



“These are crucial for them as they grow into adulthood and start preparing for life after school.”



She added: “I’m so proud of all our students and hope people will come out to support them.”



The event will run from 10am until noon.

