Head to the ‘baa’ at Magna’s Music and Real Ale Festival

Published date: 08 December 2016 | Published by: Admin


BAA’SIL the beer sheep will make a triumphant return to Magna next year, bringing the venue’s much-loved Music and Real Ale Festival.

Organisers announced that the event will resume its spring residence at the former steelworks between March 2 and 4, after timetable changes and uncertainty about its future.

Last year’s festival took place in June, a departure from its usual time slot — but attendance was slightly lower than in previous years.

It did not take place this year, after its Magna booked out its usual dates to other events.

Next year’s ale extravaganza — titled Mine’s a Pint — will have a mining theme.

It will be slightly smaller than previous years and will not occupy Magna’s main event hall.

But organisers are still promising dozens of top quality real ales from around Yorkshire and further afield .

Money raised will go to their chosen charity, Rotherham Cancer Care Centre.


