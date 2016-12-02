Letter: Thanks to Marie Curie collectors

I WOULD like to thank the volunteers who helped with the Marie Curie House to House (H2H) collections in October, collecting £738.18.



Collecting has previously been in March but has moved to October as March is predominantly daffodil collection time and although this is a nationwide event, locally only 12 people in Rotherham help to collect



All money collected in Rotherham stays in South Yorkshire and recently Marie Curie gave £1.4 million to Rotherham Hospice to fund guaranteed overnight care and support and work with Hospice staff.



Our small fundraising team will be collecting in town on Saturday December 17. If anyone would like to be a volunteer collector, help out with H2H next year and/or join our group please come and talk to us.



Sue Pearson, chair Rotherham Marie Curie Fundraising Group

