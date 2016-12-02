Letter: Run for Diabetes UK

DIABETES UK is urging people who have secured a place in the London Marathon ballot to run for the charity and help raise much-needed funds.



Most places in the London Marathon are offered by ballot, with successful applicants then deciding which of their favourite charities will receive their support. We are looking for those successful runners who got a place to select Diabetes UK. Money raised by runners will help us reach more of the 4.5 million people affected by the diabetes crisis and fund our vital and ongoing work.



All runners who join the Diabetes UK team will receive a branded vest complete with personalised lettering, a blue crazy wig, a fundraising pack, fundraising support and training tips, and an invite to pre-event training days and our post-event cooldown party, complete with massage therapists.



If you applied and didn’t get a ballot place, we have places in the Brighton Marathon and Edinburgh Marathon. Or if you want to tackle something shorter, there are 5ks, 10ks and half marathons all over the UK you can enter to support us — or get a place yourself and then fundraise for us.



If you would like to run for Diabetes UK, then contact the events fundraising team on 0345 123 2399 or email events.fundraising@diabetes.org.uk.



Lara Dobson, regional fundraising manager Diabetes UK