Letter: Searching for Christians who served in Second World War

I AM an historian and author specialising in Christianity in wartime, and am seeking to contact any readers you may have who served in the British armed services during the Second World War and who would define themselves as Christians.



I would like to hear from men and women who would be willing to answer a questionnaire about their experiences and possibly be interviewed over the telephone or in person.



This information would then be used in a PhD research project I am undertaking at the University of Durham. If you know of anyone who would be willing to share their memories and views, I can be contacted at:



John Broom, 12 Park Avenue, Penistone, Sheffield