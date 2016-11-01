Letter: Hung parliament on the way

YOU heard it from me several times weeks ago.



The Cons might have got in, in Witney but losing around 80 per cent of their vote to the Lib Dems tells you two things. They are not for Brexit because of Mr Cameron and also they cannot bear to vote UKIP or Labour. The Brexits should have voted UKIP, so they voted for the Lib Dems who want to stay in the churning corrupt group that calls itself the EU. How soon before Hungary and Italy opt out?



If this keeps up then Mrs Go Slow May and the Weasel Hammond are on the way out. And it will be a hung parliament of pygmies.



Batley means nothing, even if a Con had been put up the Corbyn clan would have got in.



If they actually won power the taxes would go up to pay for bribes to the unions and local civil servants and the benefits cheats to keep them voting Labour.



Martin Fletcher, Thorpe Hesley