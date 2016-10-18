Letter: Still a marathon chance

THIS week many people across Yorkshire and Humber will be finding out that they have sadly missed out on the 2017 London Marathon ballot. Prospective runners who have been looking forward to taking part will be disappointed to find out they haven’t secured a place in this hugely iconic race.



But don’t despair; The Children’s Society can get you on that starting line! If you have your heart set on running the Virgin Money London Marathon in April 2017 you can apply for a charity place and run to help disadvantaged children. The Children’s Society supports children and young people dealing with hardship, abuse and neglect and every penny raised by our runners will help to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.



It’s easy to apply and we provide a huge amount of support every step of the way including a training day, help with fundraising, online forums, cheering you along on the day and a sports massage and celebration afterwards. For more information on being part of our London Marathon 2017 team go to childrenssociety.org.uk/londonmarathon



Matthew Reed, chief executive of The Children’s Society