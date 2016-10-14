Letter: Time for MPs to Brexit

THE people of this country voted overwhelmingly for Brexit.



The MPs have no right or mandate to try and stop it. Not even Labour, since most of their supporters voted for it regardless of their Labour manifesto. And Corbyn talks about he had a mandate for leadership. Well sunshine, we the English gave Mrs May a mandate to take us out and it included a lot of fed up Labour supporters.



I hope they are all voted out because if this goes through then Mrs May will need to call an election and get rid of the dead wood she carries.



As for Scottish Widow Twankey, she can take Scotland out and save English taxpayers’ money.



We might get rid of all our rotten MPs and Miliband in Doncaster in one swoop.