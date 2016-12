SO the taxi drivers are to be given swab kits by the police, why bother when they don’t want to have CCTV cameras installed in their taxis? Don’t they realise that the cameras are for their own safety as well as the customers?



If they have nothing to hide they should comply with the rules and not go elsewhere for their licences. If they have no cameras they should not be allowed to work in Rotherham. What’s the point of the council making rules if they are allowed to be broken?



Mrs Mary Bergin