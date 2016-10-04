Letter: Disgusted with council cuts plan

AS A COUNCIL taxpayer, I am really disgusted with Rotherham Borough Council.

On page one of the Advertiser (September 30), the council are asking the frontline workers to take a pay cut to save £1 million pounds.

Then on page 4, the council want to buy Tesco's for at least £1.5 million — that does not make sense.

If the councillors were cut in numbers and the chief executive took a pay cut, we would at least be able to look after the staff on the frontline.

After all, it is them who get the flak from the residents.

If they keep making these mistakes, no wonder the council are in a mess.

Kevin Davis

Robert Street

Masbrough